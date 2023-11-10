Air Force general named new executive director of the College Football Playoff on eve of expansion

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The College Football Playoff has named an Air Force general as its new executive director. Lt. Gen. Richard Clark is the superintendent of the Air Force Academy. He will leave the service and take over from Bill Hancock, who will retire in February 2025 at the end of his contract. The move comes as the playoff prepares for its expansion to a 12-team format next season. The first four-team playoff took place at the end of the 2014 season.

