Air Force general named new executive director of the College Football Playoff on eve of expansion

By The Associated Press
FILE - Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, USAF Superintendent, addresses the Cadet wings as President Joe Biden smiles during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Lt. Gen. Richard Clark was announced Friday, Nov. 10, as the new executive director of the College Football Playoff.(AP Photo/John Leyba, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Leyba]

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The College Football Playoff has named an Air Force general as its new executive director. Lt. Gen. Richard Clark is the superintendent of the Air Force Academy. He will leave the service and take over from Bill Hancock, who will retire in February 2025 at the end of his contract. The move comes as the playoff prepares for its expansion to a 12-team format next season. The first four-team playoff took place at the end of the 2014 season.

