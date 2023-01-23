Ainslie’s British SailGP team partners with Low Carbon

The Great Britain SailGP Team led by former Olympic stars Ben Ainslie and Hannah Mills has signed a three-year partnership with renewable energy company Low Carbon in its quest to become the most sustainable elite sports team in the world. The partnership is intended to help the sailing team attain its goal of reaching net zero by 2025, to compete for the SailGP’s Impact League title and establish climate education programs designed to reach 3 million young people. An immediate benefit of the partnership will be a portable solar and battery installation that will power the team’s base with renewable energy as it travels from regatta to regatta.

