Ainslie speeds past Slingsby in Saint-Tropez for first SailGP regatta win in 2 1/2 years

British star Sir Ben Ainslie sent his foiling catamaran flying past three-time defending champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia halfway down the final full leg to win the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez and end a 2 1/2-year victory drought. Ainslie skippered Emirates Great Britain to its first win since the opening regatta of Season 2 in Bermuda in April 2021. Ainslie is the most-decorated Olympic sailor of all-time and a former America’s Cup champion. Spain’s Diego Botin finished third following his surprise win in Los Angeles in late July.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.