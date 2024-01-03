Ainslie hands wheel of British SailGP team to fellow Olympic gold medalist Scott

Ben Ainslie is stepping down as driver of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team but will remain as CEO and majority owner in tech titan Larry Ellison’s global league. Ainslie will hand the wheel of the British catamaran to two-time Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott starting with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. Ainslie is the most decorated sailor in Olympic history and an America’s Cup champion. He is also CEO and skipper of INEOS Britannia, one of five challengers in the 37th America’s Cup that will be sailed in the fall in Barcelona.

