Aiming for England squad, Abraham ends Serie A goal drought

ROME (AP) — Roma striker and World Cup hopeful Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo. Abraham leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute but Sassuolo equalized on a swift counterattack five minutes later. It was another disappointing result for sixth-place Roma after getting beaten by Lazio in the Rome derby. Atalanta slipped to fifth after losing 2-1 at Serie B champion Lecce for its second consecutive defeat. Inter Milan moved into fourth after crushing Bologna 6-1. Federico Dimarco scored two goals on the day before his 25th birthday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.