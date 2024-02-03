Aimaq, Tyson record double-doubles to help lead Cal past struggling Arizona St. 81-66

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Jaylon Tyson recorded a double-double and California put together a dominating road win over Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 81-66. Tyson scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds, Jalen Cone scored 19 on 6-for-9 shooting and Keonte Kennedy 10 for Cal. It was Cal’s first win at ASU since New Year’s Day 2017. Cal built an 8-0 lead and never trailed. Alonzo Gaffney and Jamiya Neal scored 14 points apiece for Arizona State.

