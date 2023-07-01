Ailing outfielder Michael Conforto makes emotional return to Citi Field with the Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto made an emotional return to Citi Field as a visiting player Friday night and held out hope he could play in at least one game for the San Francisco Giants during their weekend series against the New York Mets. Conforto, sidelined with a left hamstring injury, appeared teary-eyed when the Mets aired a lengthy pregame tribute to the outfielder, who was selected by the team in the first round of the 2014 draft and played for New York from 2015-21. Conforto hit .255 with 132 homers and 396 RBIs in 757 regular-season games for the Mets. As a rookie, he batted .333 with two homers — both in Game 4 — of the 2015 World Series against the Kansas City Royals.

