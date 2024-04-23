Ailing Maxey nearly rallies 76ers before late turnover helps doom them in Game 2 loss to Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey’s body was hurting and he was battling the chills on his off night in New York. He was dealing with a different kind of pain Monday. Maxey nearly rallied the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory with a sensational fourth quarter, only to commit the turnover that led to Donte DiVincenzo’s go-ahead 3-pointer as the New York Knicks pulled out a 104-101 win for a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Maxey finished with 35 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds after missing the morning shootaround, saying he began feeling sick Sunday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.