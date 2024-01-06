Aijha Blackwell has double-double to pace No. 6 Baylor women in 87-58 win over Houston

By The Associated Press
Baylor guard Jada Walker tries to hang on to the ball while being pressured by Houston guard Britney Onyeje in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, leading five players in double-figure scoring for sixth-ranked Baylor in an 87-58 win over Houston. That stretched Baylor’s season-opening winning streak to 14 games in a row. The only better start for the Bears was their 2012 national championship team that finished 40-0. Sarah Andrews and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 14 each for the Bears, who improved to 3-0 in in Big 12 play. Dre’Una Edwards had 13 points and Yaya Felder scored 11 points. Laila Blair scored 17 points for 9-5 Houston.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.