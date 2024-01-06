Aijha Blackwell has double-double to pace No. 6 Baylor women in 87-58 win over Houston

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, leading five players in double-figure scoring for sixth-ranked Baylor in an 87-58 win over Houston. That stretched Baylor’s season-opening winning streak to 14 games in a row. The only better start for the Bears was their 2012 national championship team that finished 40-0. Sarah Andrews and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 14 each for the Bears, who improved to 3-0 in in Big 12 play. Dre’Una Edwards had 13 points and Yaya Felder scored 11 points. Laila Blair scored 17 points for 9-5 Houston.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.