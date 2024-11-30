Aidan Laughery rushed for 3 TD’s bowl-bound No. 22 Illinois tops Northwestern 38-28 to reach 9 wins.

CHICAGO (AP) — Aidan Laughery rushed for three touchdowns, including one on career-long 64-yard run early in the second half, and No. 22 Illinois topped Northwestern 38-28 on Saturday to reach nine victories for the first time since its 2007 Rose Bowl season. Pat Bryant dashed in to score off Luke Altmyer’s 43-yard pass early in the third quarter as Illinois (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) struck for touchdowns just over 4 minutes apart early in the third quarter to open a 28-10 lead in what had been a tight game. Altmyer, who threw for 170 yards, notched a TD himself on a keeper from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter. David Olano added as field goal in the fourth Northwestern’s Devin Turner intercepted Altmyer twice, including for a 13-yard touchdown return late in the first quarter.

