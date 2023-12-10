Aidan Hutchinson makes a pair of glaring mistakes as the Lions’ defense struggles again

CHICAGO (AP) — Aidan Hutchinson was a big factor as the Detroit Lions jumped out to a fast start this season. That seems like a long time ago at the moment — for Hutchinson and the rest of Detroit’s slumping defense. The NFC North-leading Lions surrendered 18 unanswered points in the second half of a 28-13 loss to the last-place Chicago Bears. Hutchinson jumped offside on a key play at the end of the third quarter, and then played a role in another Bears touchdown early in the fourth. Once a trendy Super Bowl pick, Detroit dropped to 4-3 in its last seven games. It has allowed 28.7 points per game during the tough stretch.

