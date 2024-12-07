Aidan Bouman, Quaron Adams rally South Dakota past Tarleton State 42-31 in FCS second-round duel

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw a go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Quaron Adams followed with a 70-yard touchdown on a reverse as No. 4 seed South Dakota pulled away late to beat 13th-seeded Tarleton State 42-31 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. South Dakota will host the winner of Saturday’s matchup between No. 5 seed UC Davis and 12th-seeded Illinois State in the third round. The Coyotes (10-2) trailed by seven points four times until Bouman connected with Keyondray Jones-Logan for a 12-yard touchdown and a 35-31 lead with 9:36 left to play. Tim White intercepted a Victor Gabalis pass, giving South Dakota the ball at its own 15-yard line. Adams raced to the end zone three plays later and the Texans (10-4) never recovered in their first trip to the postseason.

