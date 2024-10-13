Aidan Armenta helps UL Monroe pull away in 4th quarter for 38-21 victory over Southern Miss

MONROE, La. (AP) — Aidan Armenta had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help UL Monroe pull away for a 38-21 victory over Southern Mississippi. Armenta had a 6-yard touchdown toss to Julian Nixon 51 seconds into the fourth quarter to give UL Monroe (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) a 10-point lead. Armenta added a 4-yard touchdown run five minutes later to make it 31-14. Ahmad Hardy polished things off with a 31-yard touchdown run with 2:43 left to play. Armenta completed 10 of 18 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Warhawks. Hardy carried 15 times for 121 yards and caught two passes for 53 yards. Ethan Crawford finished with 165 yards on 9-for-26 passing with one interception for the Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-2)

