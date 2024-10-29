Aho scores in OT to give Hurricanes 4-3 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 47 seconds into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Monday night.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and William Carrier and Jack Roslovic also scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight. Pyotr Kochetkov finished with 25 saves.

Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks, and Pius Suter got the tying goal late in the third period. J.T. Miller had two assists and Kevin Lankinen had 28 saves.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Carolina has at least three goals in its last six games and is 5-1-0 in that stretch. Necas leads the Hurricanes with 11 points (four goals and seven assists), and is tied for the lead in goals with Shayne Gostisbehere.

Canucks: Vancouver fell behind 3-1 early in the second period and battled to make up the difference, outshooting the Hurricanes 12-10 in the middle period and 11-8 in the third.

Key moment

Vancouver’s Daniel Sprong sped down the ice on a breakaway with 3:05 left in the third period. Kochetkov came well out of his net to make the stop and Sprong passed the puck to Suter, who fired a shot in over Kochetkov as the goalie scrambled back into his net. Suter’s goal — his second of the season — tied the score at 3-3.

Key stat

Vancouver’s power play continued to struggle, getting shut out on three advantages. After going 2 for 4 in a 3-2 overtime loss to open the season, the Canucks’ power play is 3 for 21 over the last seven games.

Up Next

Canucks host New Jersey on Wednesday to finish a three-game homestand, and Hurricanes visit Boston on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.