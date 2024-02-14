Ahmed picked by England for 3rd test against India after resolving visa issues. Wood back in team

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Rehan Ahmed has been selected by England for the third cricket test against India starting Thursday after a tense 48 hours waiting to secure a visa. The 19-year-old spinner was initially denied entry to India when England’s squad returned on Monday from a mid-series break in the United Arab Emirates. He only held a single-entrance electronic visa and had used that ahead of the start of the test series that stands at 1-1. Ahmed was granted an emergency two-day visa to allow him to train in Rajkot on Tuesday and the situation has now been resolved. England captain Ben Stokes said he had no hesitation picking Ahmed.

