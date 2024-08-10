Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt becomes first athlete from Africa to win Olympic modern pentathlon gold

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt has become the first athlete from Africa to win the Olympic gold medal in modern pentathlon at the Paris Olympics. Elgendy started the last event, the laser run, with a 17-second head start. His lead was never seriously threatened on the laser run, where he won by 13 seconds over Taishu Sato of Japan. Giorgio Malan of Italy took the bronze. The Paris Olympics are the last time modern pentathlon will include horse riding as part of its program before it brings in “American Ninja Warrior”-style obstacle courses for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

