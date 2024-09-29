Ahmad Hardy scores only TD to push UL Monroe past Troy 13-9 in a Sun Belt Conference opener

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Ahmad Hardy scored the game’s only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to get UL Monroe past Troy 13-9 in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Hardy’s 1-yard touchdown run capped an eight play, 75-yard drive to end the scoring with 9:08 remaining. Troy didn’t pick up a first down on its final two possessions. Hardy finished with 94 yards rushing on 26 carries. Scott Taylor Renfroe made three of four field-goal attempts for Troy (1-4, 0-1). Gerald Green ran for 102 yards and Damien Taylor finished with 71 for the Trojans.

