Ahead of title bout, Jon Jones’ legacy as greatest fighter in UFC history clouded by personal issues

NEW YORK (AP) — UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is set to defend his title Saturday night against Stipe Miocic. Their fight is the main event at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. The 37-year-old Jones hasn’t fought since he ended a three-year sabbatical and choked out Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023. The 42-year-old Miocic last fought when he dropped the belt to Francis Ngannou at UFC 280 in March 2021. Jones has championed himself as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time. He can only pad his credentials with a decisive win over Miocic.

