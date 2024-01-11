Ahead of joining Mets, Severino worried he was tipping pitches with Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino worried about whether he was tipping batters to his fastball and changeup last season, a flaw the 29-year-old right-hander hopes to correct before he reports to the New York Mets for spring training. Severino says he thinks he needs “to address that now.” New center fielder Harrison Bader was also on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday to discuss his $10.5 million, one-year deal. Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns spoke publicly with media members for the first time since Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto turned down New York for a $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 27.

