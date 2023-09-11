Ahead of historic Scotland-England soccer game, both look to recruit Newcastle prospect Anderson

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The oldest rivalry in international soccer is being played on and off the field this week as England and Scotland try to recruit midfielder Elliot Anderson into their team ahead of the 2024 European Championship. Scotland will host England on Tuesday in a friendly to mark 150 years since the British neighbors played soccer’s first national-team match. The 20-year-old Anderson was selected by Scotland but is currently out with an injury. He was born in England and has a Scottish grandparent so he is eligible to play for either national team. The Newcastle midfielder has already represented both at youth level.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.