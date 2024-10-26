Ah Yat throws 2 TD passes, Montana defense blanks Northern Colorado for 3rd straight time 24-0

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat threw two touchdown passes and the Montana defense had three interceptions and shut out Northern Colorado for the third-straight time 24-0. Eli Gillman’s 4-yard run late in the first quarter put the Grizzlies on the board and his 9-yard reception from Ah Yat late in the third quarter capped the scoring. Ah Yat was 14 of 22 for 149 yards and had a 2-yard flip to tight end Ian Finch, his first career score, to make it 14-0 30 seconds before halftime. Northern Colorado finished with 218 yards of total offense. Kia’i Keone was 15 of 31 passing for the Bears. Montana, after wins in 2021 and 2023, has outscored the Bears 99-0 in those three wins.

