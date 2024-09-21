Ah Yat runs for 4 touchdowns, Gillman runs for 175 yards as Montana tops Western Carolina 46-35

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat ran for four touchdowns, Eli Gillman ran for 175 yards and another score and Montana rallied for a 46-35 win over Western Carolina. After falling behind 17-0 and trailing 27-21 in an offensive first half, Montana’s defense held the Catamounts, who had 305 yards of offense at the break, to 172 in the second half. Ah Yat scored his fourth touchdown to make it 35-27 with 3:01 to play in the third quarter but was shaken up and didn’t return. That left the offense up to Logan Fife, and after the Catamounts (1-3) closed within 38-35 with 8:22 to go on Cole Gonzales’ short TD pass and two-point conversion run, Fife came through. Fife led a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took up 6:38. Gonzales was 25-of-37 passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

