Agustín Creevy set to play in Rugby World Cup semifinals at 38. ‘Los Pumas are my life,’ he says

Agustín Creevy has a chance to appear in his first final at his fourth Rugby World Cup. His Argentina team faces New Zealand in the semifinals on Friday in Paris. Creevy will become the oldest player to appear in a semifinal at 38 years, 219 days. That will surpass Victor Matfield for South Africa in 2015. He’s older than Ireland’s just-retired Jonathan Sexton by four months and he’s far from finished. Creevy has been picked up for this season by Sale Sharks. The Pumas backup hooker and former captain says “everything I have done in rugby is to put on the Argentina shirt.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.