Agustín Canapino carries hopes of Argentina into Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Agustín Canapino will be carrying the hopes of Argentina when he starts the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Just the fourth driver from his nation to qualify for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing will do so against the backdrop of a home nation suffering through political problems and economic woes. Canapino is driving for Juncos Hollinger Racing, which is owned in part by fellow Argentine Ricardo Juncos. Canapino is popular in the South American country, where he was voted its top athlete five years ago. He has won more than 100 races and 15 domestic titles in various series.

