Aguirre returns as Mexico coach for a third time with Marquez assisting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Javier Aguirre has been appointed coach of Mexico for the third time and will replace Jaime Lozano. The Mexican Football Association announced the appointment on Monday. Rafael Marquez, who played in five World Cups and was the coach of Barcelona’s reserve team, will be Aguirre’s main assistant. The 65-year-old Aguirre led Mexico to the round of 16 at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups. Aguirre’s first games back in charge will be in September when Mexico plays friendlies against New Zealand and Canada in the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.