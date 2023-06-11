Aguirre rallies Galaxy to 1-1 draw with St Louis City

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Daniel Aguirre scored late in the second half to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City. Aguirre took a pass from Douglas Costa in the 83rd minute and scored for the first time this season to help the Galaxy (3-9-4) earn a point on the road. LA closed out May with a 3-2 road win over Real Salt Lake, snapping an eight-match winless run away from home. The Galaxy totaled one goal and two points through their first seven matches on the road. Nicholas Gioacchini gave St. Louis City (9-5-2) the lead in the 68th minute, using an assist from Indiana Vassilev to score his sixth goal of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.