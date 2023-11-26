Aguilar throws 4 touchdown passes, Appalachian State advances to Sun Belt title game

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State blew past Georgia Southern 55-27 on Saturday, clinching a berth in the Sun Belt Championship in the process. The Mountaineers fell behind by 11 points in the first quarter then outscored the Eagles 52-13 over the final three quarters. Aguilar threw second quarter touchdown passes of 27 yards to Kaedin Robinson and 41 yards to Cristan Horn, leading the Mountaineers to a 27-17 lead at halftime. Aguilar hit Eli Wilson from 2 yards and Anderson Castle scored on a 15-yard run to extend the lead to 41-17 after three. Aguilar and Robinson hooked up again, from 10 yards, and Maqueul Haywood capped the scoring with a 27-yard run late in the fourth.

