Aguilar throws 4 TD passes; Gamble’s late interception seals Appalachian State’s 28-20 win over ODU

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw four touchdown passes that included the game winner, and Zyeir Gamble’s interception sealed Appalachian State’s 28-20 victory over Old Dominion. Aguilar’s 11-yard scoring throw to tight end Max Drag capped a 10-play, 32-yard drive with 2:29 remaining. Colton Joseph then drove the Monarchs to the Appalachian State 43-yard line before Gamble’s pick with 43 seconds left. It was the Monarchs fourth turnover. Joseph completed 27 of 38 passes for 332 yards and threw two touchdown passes but also fumbled three times for Old Dominion (4-5, 3-2).

