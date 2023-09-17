Aguilar accounts for 4 TDs, Noel runs for 178 yards and a TD; Appalachian State beats ECU 43-28

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw three touchdown passes and ran for another TD, Nate Noel ran for 178 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown, and Appalachian State beat East Carolina 43-28. Rahjai Harris scored on runs of 7 and 4 yards and Antoine Jackson had an 8-yard pick-6 for East Carolina in the first half and Shavon Revel returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown with 10:03 left in the third quarter to give the Pirates a 28-22 lead. Less than 2 minutes later, Aguilar hit Milan Tucker for a 35-yard TD that gave Appalachian State the lead for good. Harris finished with 56 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Pirates. ECU (0-3) is off to its worst start since it lost three straight to open the 2017 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.