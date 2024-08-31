Aguilar accounts for 4 TDs as Appalachian State swamps East Tennessee State 38-10

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Appalachian State opened the football season with a 38-10 win over East Tennessee State. Aguilar hit Christian Horn for an 83-yard score on the Mountaineers second snap of the season and went on to finish 22 of 37 for 326 yards. Devontae Houston scored on an 80-yard run late in the second quarter for the FCS Buccaneers before Aguilar capped an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge as Appalachian State scored on its first three possessions and led 17-7 at the half. A 34-yard TD pass to Eli Wilson, and another 1-yard Aguilar plunge were sandwiched around Makai Jackson’s 47-yard run to lead 38-10. Houston finished with 126 yards on the ground for East Tennessee State.

