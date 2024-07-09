Aggrieved German supporters jeer Spain’s Marc Cucurella during Euro 2024 semifinal vs. France

MUNICH (AP) — German soccer fans, who were apparently sore their team was not playing, have booed Spain player Marc Cucurella for the duration of the European Championship semifinal against France. Any time Cucurella had the ball during Spain’s 2-1 win over France on Tuesday, he was whistled loudly by many German supporters in the crowd. Spain defender Dani Vivián says “The jeers against Cucurella are shameful. I don’t understand these people that come to a stadium to whistle and boo.” The fans apparently blamed Cucurella for a penalty that was not given to Germany during its quarterfinal loss to Spain on Friday. Spain progressed at the host nation’s expense by snatching a dramatic 2-1 win in extra time in Stuttgart.

