Aggies add March Madness insult, beating Nebraska 98-83 after hiring Huskers’ AD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV led five Aggies in double figures with 25 points as No. 9 seed Texas A&M sent eighth-seeded Nebraska home still looking for its first NCAA Tournament victory after beating the Huskers 98-83 Friday night in the South Region. The Aggies added insult to injury by beating Nebraska after unexpectedly hiring athletic director Trev Alberts away from his alma mater for the same job last week. Texas A&M now will play either top-seeded Houston or No. 16 seed Longwood with a trip to Dallas awaiting in the Sweet 16. Brice Williams led the Huskers with 24 points.

