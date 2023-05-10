Agent: Moreau agrees to 3-year, $12 million deal with Saints after cancer diagnosis

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tight end Foster Moreau has agreed to a three-year contract with the Saints less than two months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with New Orleans. Moreau’s agent, Joe Linta, says the Saints have been “amazing” in their support of Moreau and that the contract is worth up to $12 million with $8 million guaranteed. The 26-year-old Moreau announced in late March that he was stepping away from football to focus on his health. The move allows the former LSU standout to continue his pro career in the city where he grew up. The deal also reunites Moreau with new Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who was his teammate with the Raiders the past four seasons.

