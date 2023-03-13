Agent: Lions agree to $33M, 3-year deal with CB Cam Sutton

The Detroit Lions have addressed a pressing need in free agency by adding standout cornerback Cameron Sutton to bolster a lackluster defense. The Lions and Sutton agreed to a three-year contract worth $33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, agent David Canter told The Associated Press on Monday. Sutton started 31 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past two years, making five interceptions and 95 tackles. The Detroit Lions also re-signed defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and running back Craig Reynolds. The Lions announced the moves Monday, two days before the official start of NFL free agency.

