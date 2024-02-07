Agent Bob LaMonte goes for 7 straight Super Bowl wins by his coach or GM clients

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Celebrating Super Bowl championships has become an annual tradition for NFL coaches and executives agent Bob LaMonte. He’s going for seven in a row when Kansas City plays San Francisco on Sunday. LaMonte, who represents Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, has represented the winning team’s head coach, general manager or top executive each year since Philadelphia beat New England on Feb. 4, 2018. His streak began with two clients: then-Eagles coach Doug Pederson and GM Howie Roseman. It continued with Nick Caserio, the vice president of player personnel for the Patriots, who beat the Rams the next year. Reid won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs after the 2019 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.