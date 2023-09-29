Ageless Oksana Chusovitina — at 48 — is still hoping to qualify for Paris Olympics in gymnastics

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Oksana Chusovitina competed in her first Olympics at the 1992 Barcelona Games and won a gold medal in gymnastics. Her first title in a big meet came in 1988 at the junior nationals in the Soviet Union. Chusovitina is 48 now and still competing for Uzbekistan and she’s not done yet despite the fact her competition is generations younger. Few were even born when she won Olympic gold. She finished fourth in the vault this week at the Asian Games and says she’s aiming for next year’s Paris Olympics. She would be 49 when the Olympics open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.