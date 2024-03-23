Against post-surgery odds, Sainz returns to F1 racing with 2nd place in qualifying in Australia

By The Associated Press
Fastest qualifier Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, centre, of the Netherlands sits with second fastest, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, left, of Spain and Red Bull teammate and third placed Sergio Perez of Mexico at. Press conference following the qualifying session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Barbour]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Sainz has gone from a hospital bed a few weeks ago to the front row of the grid for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. Ferrari driver Sainz was forced to miss the last race in Saudi Arabia due to appendicitis and despite undergoing surgery he attempted a swift comeback for the third round of the season in Melbourne. It was a successful return to the cockpit. He has finished second-fastest behind Max Verstappen during qualifying on the temporary street circuit at Albert Park.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.