Against post-surgery odds, Sainz returns to F1 racing with 2nd place in qualifying in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Sainz has gone from a hospital bed a few weeks ago to the front row of the grid for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. Ferrari driver Sainz was forced to miss the last race in Saudi Arabia due to appendicitis and despite undergoing surgery he attempted a swift comeback for the third round of the season in Melbourne. It was a successful return to the cockpit. He has finished second-fastest behind Max Verstappen during qualifying on the temporary street circuit at Albert Park.

