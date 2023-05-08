After years of turmoil, Milan teams back in European elite

MILAN (AP) — The Milan teams recently returned to the top of Italian soccer and now they have the chance to reach the Champions League final. But only one will get the opportunity to compete for European soccer’s top prize as AC Milan faces city rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals. The victor will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final. Inter was the last Italian club to lift the trophy in 2010. Since then there have been slumps on the field and turmoil off it. Both clubs have changed ownership several times and coaches even more frequently. Milan hosts Inter on Wednesday. Both games will be at the San Siro as the teams share the same stadium.

