After winning the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019, Tarasenko is playing a key role for Florida

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko has brought Stanley Cup-winning experience to the Florida Panthers in their pursuit of the first NHL championship in franchise history. Tarasenko was acquired at the deadline from Ottawa. He has scored four goals on their playoff run including an important one in Game 3 of the final against Edmonton. Tarasenko already helped one team hoist the Cup for the first time when he was a key piece for the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He and Carter Verhaeghe are the only Panthers players who have won it all before.

