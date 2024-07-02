After whirlwind stretch, Dan Bylsma settles into first few days as Kraken head coach

SEATTLE (AP) — At some point, Dan Bylsma will get a semblance of an offseason and a little downtime. Right now, it seems like nonstop chaos for the new coach of the Seattle Kraken. Bylsma’s first on-ice duties as the Kraken head coach started with the team’s development camp this week for the top prospects in their system. It concluded a wild five-week stretch for Bylsma. He was introduced as the second head coach in Kraken history on May 28 while in the midst of a playoff run as the head coach of Coachella Valley in the Calder Cup playoffs. That run didn’t end until about a week ago and was followed by the NHL draft and the start of free agency adding to the chaotic stretch for Bylsma.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.