After ‘weird’ week, Rodgers and Jets can’t overcome mistakes and missed chances in loss to Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ tumultuous week ended the way so many have in recent seasons. With another gut-wrenching loss. Aaron Rodgers threw an interception on the Jets’ final drive and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills ran out the clock Monday night in a 23-20 victory. New York had 11 penalties, Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals, the offense went 1 for 4 in the red zone and the defense couldn’t contain Buffalo’s run game. That capped a tumultuous week that included the firing of head coach Robert Saleh.

