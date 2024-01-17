After waiting out the bye week, Lamar Jackson is ‘antsy’ to take the field for the playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A first-round bye left Lamar Jackson with no game last weekend. Now the star quarterback is itching to take the field and play. It’s hard to blame him. Jackson’s Baltimore team posted the NFL’s best record during the regular season. But now one loss would end the Ravens’ season. Jackson himself is 1-3 in the playoffs as a starter, and there’s a sense that the time is now for a breakthrough. Excitement, nerves — maybe even a bit of boredom because of the bye. It’s all understandable if that’s what Jackson has been feeling.

