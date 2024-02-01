After visa issues, Bashir set for England debut vs. India in 2nd cricket test. Anderson back in team

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — England will debut 20-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir against India in the second test starting Friday. Barely a week ago he was stranded at home without a visa to come on the tour. Bashir is a British Muslim of Pakistani heritage. He was the only member of England’s touring party to experience a significant delay over his visa application. Bashir eventually received the correct approval and arrived in India last weekend as his teammates won the first test in Hyderabad. Bahsir is in the team as a replacement for the injured Jack Leach.

