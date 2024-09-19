After two straight wins on final play, unbeaten Chiefs take on revitalized Falcons

After two straight wins that came down to the final play, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road for the first time for a Sunday night game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs held off the Ravens in their season opener when an apparent tying touchdown on the final play was overturned by replay. Last week, Kansas City kicked a winning goal on the final play after a pass interference call against the Bengals extended the drive. The Falcons are looking to build on an improbable road win at Philadelphia, where they pulled off a 70-play drive in the final two minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.