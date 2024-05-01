After two collapses on field Luton’s Tom Lockyer is ‘at peace’ with the prospect of retirement

LUTON, England (AP) — A Premier League player who suffered an onfield cardiac arrest earlier this season says he is “at peace” with the prospect of having to retire from the sport. Luton captain Tom Lockyer had a defibrillator fitted after collapsing during a game against Bournemouth in December. He had previously collapsed seven months earlier during a game at Wembley Stadium because he suffered atrial fibrillation. The 29-year-old Lockyer recently became a father for the first time and has not given up hope of resuming his playing career. But he accepts that may not be possible.

