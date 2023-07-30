After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding

NEW YORK (AP) — After trading Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, general manager Billy Eppler insists the New York Mets are not tearing down their underachieving team. Eppler says the team is not holding a fire sale and rebuilding as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches. New York traded Scherzer to AL West-leading Texas for minor league infielder Luisangel Acuña in a high-profile deal both teams announced Sunday after news of the agreement broke Saturday evening. Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr., was rated one of Texas’ top prospects. The Mets said he will be optioned to Double-A Binghamton, where he will initially play shortstop. Scherzer waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal, and the Mets will send cash to Texas.

