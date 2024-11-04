After their 4th straight loss drops them to 2-7, the Giants have little to say

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coach Brian Daboll walked into his postgame news conference after the New York Giants’ 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders and was finished talking in less than four minutes. The team was quiet in the locker room, too, with Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence declining to detail what they discussed after the game. The Giants were hoping to return to the playoffs after going 6-11 in 2023, but that dream is all but dead now. New York is 2-7 overall, 0-5 at home and last in the NFC East.

