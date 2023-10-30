After testy comment, NC State’s Dave Doeren says he and ex-NFL star Steve Smith Sr. are all good

It sounds like North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren and retired NFL star receiver Steve Smith Sr. are all good. Doeren said Monday during his weekly news conference that Smith texted him a congratulations video after the Wolfpack beat Clemson. Doeren also has invited Smith to see a future game from the sideline. That came two days after Doeren had a testy response to Smith’s comments on ESPN’s “College GameDay” during the pregame-picks segment. Smith said N.C. State was “waiting for basketball to start.” In his postgame interview, Doeren jabbed at Smith with a profanity.

