After surprise contract extension, Rashod Bateman has been productive for the Ravens

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) catches a pass for a touchdown past Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) and safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens showed confidence in Rashod Bateman, and so far he’s delivered. For most of his career, Bateman has taken one step forward and one step back. But this season his health and productivity have aligned. He’s given Lamar Jackson another target that the star quarterback increasingly seems to trust. Bateman has 31 catches for 501 yards. That’s just 14 yards shy of his career high. He’s already doubled his career best with four touchdown catches.

