After strong season with Brunson, Knicks must weigh more time or more talent

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks’ hopes of finally building another championship-contending team may be moving forward with Jalen Brunson aboard. The Knicks reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 years before falling to Miami. Brunson had a strong first season in New York after coming from Dallas. Now the Knicks have to decide if their team needs more time or more talent. Julius Randle struggled in the playoffs, but it would be hard to find many players who could match his production. They have been building patiently but have plenty of draft picks if they want to seek a trade for another star.

